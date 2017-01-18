© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Greenwich Lawmaker Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published January 18, 2017 at 10:54 AM EST
vonkeyserling_fbvonkeyserling_170119_0.jpg
Courtesy of Christopher Von Keyserling
/
Facebook

A local Republican lawmaker in Greenwich, Connecticut, has been arrested and has garnered national attention for an alleged sexual assault.

Christopher Von Keyserling was charged with fourth degree assault after police say he pinched a female town worker’s genitals during a political argument.

Von Keyserling and the worker were at a town building in December when Von Keyserling allegedly called the worker a lazy, bloodsucking union employee and said, “I love this new world. I no longer have to be politically correct.”

Police say the woman didn’t file a criminal complaint for fear of retribution, but changed her mind when she learned Von Keyserling had a history of similar behavior.

Von Keyserling’s lawyer says he will plead not guilty. The lawyer called the incident trivial and called it a playful gesture in front of witnesses. Police say security camera footage of the incident backs up the woman’s statement.

