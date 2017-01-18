Fairfield County Leads The Country In Ashley Madison Usage

A study by two University of Toledo graduate students found that Fairfield County, Connecticut, had more users of the spouse-cheating app Ashley Madison than anywhere else in America.

In case you’ve never heard of it, Ashley Madison bills itself as an online dating service, but it’s marketed at people who are already in relationships and want to have an affair. The site was hacked last year and thousands of user profiles were made public. The study drew information from that hack.

The authors say it makes sense that Fairfield County would lead the list – income is a big driver for online cheating, and it’s one of the nation’s highest income counties. They say less religious areas are also more likely to cheat, and according to census data, Fairfield County is one of the least religious counties in America.