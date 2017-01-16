© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

JCC Volunteers Create 'Dreaming Of' Care Packages In Honor Of MLK Day

WSHU | By Jessica Opatich
Published January 16, 2017 at 2:33 PM EST
mlkdayofserviceyjcc_fbyjcc_170116.jpg
Mid-Island Y JCC
/
Facebook
A mural created in honor of the MLK Day of Service at the Mid-Island Y Jewish Community Center in Plainview, Long Island.

While many businesses are closed for Martin Luther King Day, volunteers at the Mid-Island Y-JCC in Plainview, Long Island, aren’t resting. They’ve turned the holiday into a day of service.

A total of 250 children, teens and parents assembled care packages for nearby food banks and shelters at the center. They are part of the United Jewish Appeal Federation’s initiative to honor the memory of Dr. King.

Gail Warrack, director of volunteer services, says the care packages tie into the theme of dreaming.

“What do people dream of? People dream of the same types of things, a warm home, shelter, food, so we tapped on that theme and created projects that would address those needs,” Warrack said.

So, the packages include scarves, gloves and hats, cake mix and candles – for a birthday cake – school supplies and snacks.

The volunteers expect to prepare 1,000 care packages. 

Long Island NewsLong IslandMLK DayVolunteerism