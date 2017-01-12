© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Malloy Declares Victory In Fight To End Chronic Homelessness

WSHU | By Cassandra Basler
Published January 12, 2017 at 2:00 PM EST
malloy_apjessicahill_170102.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy delivers the State of the State address during opening session at the state Capitol on Wednesday in Hartford.

On Thursday Governor Dannel Malloy said Connecticut has become the first state in the country to match all the people it has identified as chronically homeless with housing.

Malloy says all people in the state who have struggled to stay in secure housing because of mental or other health issues now can find a place to stay within 90 days. He says it’s part of a year-long effort to offer 17,000 affordable housing units to chronically homeless people.

“I think I can honestly say that there’s not a state government that has a bigger commitment to housing than we do, and getting housing right. And we’re also very innovative in finding the most cost-effective ways to do that and we’re going to continue that work.”

Malloy says ending homelessness helps cut costs of delivering social services in the long run.

Malloy recognized non-profits that work with the homeless at the site of a new mixed-housing development in Meriden. The building is part of his transportation plan to create more housing near train stations.

Tags

Connecticut NewsDannel MalloyConnecticuthomelessness
Cassandra Basler
Cassandra Basler comes to WSHU by way of Columbia Journalism School in New York City. When she's not reporting on wealth and poverty, she's writing about food and family.
See stories by Cassandra Basler
Related Content
Load More