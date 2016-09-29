© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Actress Melissa Joan Hart To Chair Gary Johnson Campaign In Conn.

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published September 29, 2016 at 12:48 PM EDT
melissajoanhart_apjohnshearer_160929.jpg
John Shearer
/
AP
Melissa Joan Hart arrives at the 40th annual People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in 2014 in Los Angeles.

‘90s teen idol Melissa Joan Hart is now in charge of Gary Johnson’s presidential campaign in Connecticut. Hart told People magazine yesterday she’s taking the role of state chairperson for the Libertarian candidate and former New Mexico governor. This is the actress’s first official foray into politics.

Back in the ’90s, Hart was famous for two big TV roles -- as Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and as Clarissa in Nickelodeon’s Clarissa Explains It All. She lives in Westport. Hart has described herself as a conservative, and she endorsed Mitt Romney in 2012, but she’s never actually worked on a campaign before.

Hart told People she likes Johnson because he’s socially liberal and fiscally conservative.

Johnson’s currently polling at around seven percent nationally, behind Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, but ahead of Green Party candidate Jill Stein. He’s polling at nine percent in Connecticut.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
