Actress Melissa Joan Hart To Chair Gary Johnson Campaign In Conn.

‘90s teen idol Melissa Joan Hart is now in charge of Gary Johnson’s presidential campaign in Connecticut. Hart told People magazine yesterday she’s taking the role of state chairperson for the Libertarian candidate and former New Mexico governor. This is the actress’s first official foray into politics.

Back in the ’90s, Hart was famous for two big TV roles -- as Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and as Clarissa in Nickelodeon’s Clarissa Explains It All. She lives in Westport. Hart has described herself as a conservative, and she endorsed Mitt Romney in 2012, but she’s never actually worked on a campaign before.

Hart told People she likes Johnson because he’s socially liberal and fiscally conservative.

Johnson’s currently polling at around seven percent nationally, behind Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, but ahead of Green Party candidate Jill Stein. He’s polling at nine percent in Connecticut.