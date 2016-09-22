Education Funding Case Headed To Conn. Supreme Court

Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen says he’s happy the state Supreme Court is taking up a lower court ruling that declared Connecticut’s education funding system unconstitutional.

Jepsen is arguing that Superior Court Judge Thomas Moukawsher overstepped his authority when he ruled earlier this month that Connecticut officials should submit to plans to overhaul the state’s public education funding system within 180 days. Jepsen says that’s why he’s happy the state Supreme Court is weighing in.

“Not knocking Judge Moukawsher, he’s a bright capable man, but if we are going to have sweeping changes in education policy, it should have the imprimatur of legitimacy from the Connecticut Supreme Court,” Jepsen said.

Attorneys for the coalition who sued Connecticut also say they are happy the 11-year-old case is drawing to a conclusion. A date has yet to be set for the Supreme Court arguments. However, two justices on the high court have recused themselves. Chief Justice Chase Rogers did so during an earlier hearing in 2009. Justice Andrew McDonald joined her because he was an attorney to Governor Dannel Malloy, when Malloy, as mayor of Stamford and a member of the coalition, filed the lawsuit.