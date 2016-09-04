Hermine Lingers Offshore, Winds Still Threaten Northeast

Tropical Storm Hermine is hovering some 200 miles off the mid-Atlantic, but the storm's size is causing significant disruptions to vacation plans on this last day of summer.

Storm surge will flood the back bays of Long Island and New Jersey with one to three feet of water. Beaches, marinas and ferries are closed throughout the region. Jay Angle, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, says Hermine is expected to just meander back and forth through most of Labor Day.

"What we call, it does a little wobble. Like when a storm stalls. The center of circulation wobbles a little bit. It doesn't have a consistent motion. It kinda stalls and bounces around a little bit."

Winds are expected to top out at 45 miles per hour as the storm comes closer to the Northeast. By Tuesday, Hermine should finally turn and go out to sea just in time for everyone to go back to work.