© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Incoming First Years Most Racially Diverse In UConn History

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published August 23, 2016 at 11:59 AM EDT
uconnfreshmen_fbuconn_160823.jpg
Sean Flynn
/
University of Connecticut/Facebook

According to enrollment figures released on Tuesday, the University of Connecticut will welcome its largest first-year class ever, a record 5,100 students.  

Nathan Fuerst, the admissions director of UConn, says the first-year class is also the most diverse.

“We have more minority students coming in, more than we’ve ever seen before in the history of the university. Incredible growth from Hispanic, Latino students.”  

About 37 percent of first-year students come from minority backgrounds.  Two decades ago minorities made up 14 percent of the incoming class.

Furst says the increase reflects changing demographics in the state. He also gives credit to outreach efforts such as the New Haven and Hartford Promise programs, which target scholarships to qualified inner-city students, the vast majority of whom are minorities.

This report contains information from CRN.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutUConnHigher Education
Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
See stories by Bill Buchner