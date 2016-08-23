Incoming First Years Most Racially Diverse In UConn History

According to enrollment figures released on Tuesday, the University of Connecticut will welcome its largest first-year class ever, a record 5,100 students.

Nathan Fuerst, the admissions director of UConn, says the first-year class is also the most diverse.

“We have more minority students coming in, more than we’ve ever seen before in the history of the university. Incredible growth from Hispanic, Latino students.”

About 37 percent of first-year students come from minority backgrounds. Two decades ago minorities made up 14 percent of the incoming class.

Furst says the increase reflects changing demographics in the state. He also gives credit to outreach efforts such as the New Haven and Hartford Promise programs, which target scholarships to qualified inner-city students, the vast majority of whom are minorities.

This report contains information from CRN.