Long Island News

New York Delegates Hope For A Slightly Different Trump In Acceptance Speech

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published July 21, 2016 at 11:28 AM EDT
trump_apmattrourke_160720.jpg
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump, right, and hisa son Donald Trump, Jr., wtch as Eric Trump addresses the delegates during the third day session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on Wednesday.

New York’s delegates have high hopes for their nominee Donald Trump’s speech tonight, but some also want him to tone down some of his rhetoric and act more presidential.

State GOP Chair Ed Cox says a “great acceptance speech” will help to unite the party and fire everyone up for November. He defines that as something more serious than the sometimes rambling addresses that are very popular at Trump rallies.

“The acceptance speech is also about being head of state,” Cox said. “So you have to rise to a different level. And, this is the trick of the speech; you still want to refer to the things that got you there.”

Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino also predicts that Trump will make the long-awaited pivot, and realize that he “needs to look directly into the camera,” and make Americans feel “comfortable with a President Trump.”

But Astorino says he’d also like to hear Trump walk back some of his more controversial statements.

“Part of what I’d like to hear him say, is to admit that maybe he made some mistakes along the way, maybe he used his words carelessly,” said Astorino, who said he believes Trump is the better choice against Hillary Clinton.

The leader of Trump’s campaign in New York, Buffalo businessman Carl Paladino, says Trump does not need to apologize for not being politically correct. He says Trump is speaking to the disaffected in America in blunt terms, and that threatens the party establishment. 

“The elitist group, the aristocracy of America, the control freaks,” said Paladino. “They’re losing relevancy, and they’re losing power.”

Paladino, like everyone else, is waiting to hear what Trump will say.

Long Island NewsLong IslandNew YorkDonald Trump2016 Presidential Election
Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
See stories by Karen DeWitt
