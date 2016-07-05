Hearing Set For New Republican Primary On L.I.

A U.S. District Court judge has set a July 11 hearing on a lawsuit to force a new Republican primary for New York’s 3rd Congressional District.

Businessman Philip Pidot had hoped to challenge State Senator Jack Martins, who ran unopposed on the GOP primary ticket to replace retiring Congressman Steve Israel.

Pidot had tried to get on the ballot for a Republican primary that was supposed to take place last Tuesday, but the state Board of Elections ruled back in May that he did not have enough valid petition signatures to qualify.

Pidot made multiple appeals to the state supreme court that were dismissed due to technical errors and missing documents. By the time the court was able to rule in favor of Pidot’s candidacy, it was too late for the Board of Elections to go forward with the primary.

Pidot filed a federal lawsuit one day before the election was supposed to take place, after the state supreme court agreed that he qualified for the ballot, with the minimum 1,250 signatures.

Pidot hopes to block State Senator Jack Martins from becoming the GOP nominee for the 3rd Congressional District by default, and force a new Republican primary date in August.