© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

L.I. Raid Leads To Arrest Of Neo-Nazi Brothers

WSHU | By Christopher Cameron
Published June 17, 2016 at 2:00 PM EDT
police_line_long_island_130925.JPG
Charles Lane
/
WSHU

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said that yesterday’s raid on a home in Mount Sinai may have prevented a deadly shooting similar to the incident in Orlando on Sunday.

The raid, which led to the arrest of two brothers, uncovered an arsenal of twelve firearms, bomb-making instructions and up to 5,000 rounds of ammunition.

Neo-Nazi paraphernalia and thousands of dollars in cash and drugs were also recovered from the home. Police are collaborating with the FBI and the ATF on the investigation.

The two brothers, Edward and Sean Perkowski, are facing weapons and drug charges.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandMount SinaiDrugsNeo-NaziWeapons