L.I. Raid Leads To Arrest Of Neo-Nazi Brothers

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said that yesterday’s raid on a home in Mount Sinai may have prevented a deadly shooting similar to the incident in Orlando on Sunday.

The raid, which led to the arrest of two brothers, uncovered an arsenal of twelve firearms, bomb-making instructions and up to 5,000 rounds of ammunition.

Neo-Nazi paraphernalia and thousands of dollars in cash and drugs were also recovered from the home. Police are collaborating with the FBI and the ATF on the investigation.

The two brothers, Edward and Sean Perkowski, are facing weapons and drug charges.