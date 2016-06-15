Biden Joins Cuomo At Groundbreaking For 'New' LaGuardia

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was joined by Vice President Joe Biden at a groundbreaking ceremony for the so-called “new” LaGuardia Airport.

Biden had famously compared LaGuardia to an airport in a third world country, but now he’s congratulating Cuomo for shepherding the $7 billion project.

“You don’t make any small plans, man. And you can’t. In the Empire State you can’t think small. If you think small, you will be small.”

The three separate terminals will be replaced with one continuous terminal, and moved alongside the Grand Central Parkway, increasing airport operation space. An AirTrain from the Long Island Rail Road station at Willets Point is also included.

Two-thirds of the cost will be paid by private capital and existing airline fees.

The airport will remain open during construction, and the project should be completed by 2022.