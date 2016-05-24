MTA Holds First Public Meeting On LIRR Third Track

Long Island residents are getting their first chance to see the details of the plan to build a third track between Floral Park and Hicksville on the Long Island Rail Road as the MTA held its first of six public meetings on Tuesday.

Dave Kappel, executive director of the Right Track for Long Island Coalition and former Greenport mayor, says the third track is vital to the future of Long Island.

“This project is absolutely critical to unlocking the potential of the Long Island economy in the 21st century. We’re stuck with 19th infrastructure along that ten-mile stretch.”

But Floral Park Mayor Thomas Tweedy says the third track is being forced upon his village, one of the most densely populated in Nassau County.

“I just think that the speed at which this is moving really needs to be re-examined. The impacted communities need a chance to properly vet what’s going on.”

These “scoping” meetings give residents and interested parties a chance to see the scope of the project, and offer suggestions before environmental and engineering studies are done.