© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Cuomo Calls For Investigation Of Indian Point Nuclear Plant

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published December 17, 2015 at 1:28 PM EST
indian_point.jpg
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
/

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has directed state utility regulators to begin a full investigation of the operations and safety protocols at the Indian Point nuclear power plant on the Hudson River.

On Monday evening, one reactor was automatically shut down. The company that owns the plant said a disturbance on the non-nuclear side of the plant was related to a high voltage transmission line. There was no release of radioactivity and no threat to the public.

The other reactor was shut down for three days earlier this month due to a tripped circuit breaker.

The company said federal regulators with nuclear expertise have called the plant safe.

About one-third of Connecticut’s population lives within a 50-mile radius of the plant. That radius includes all of Fairfield County and parts of Litchfield County.

Tags

Long Island NewsGovernor Andrew CuomoIndian Point
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content
Load More