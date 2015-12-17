Cuomo Calls For Investigation Of Indian Point Nuclear Plant

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has directed state utility regulators to begin a full investigation of the operations and safety protocols at the Indian Point nuclear power plant on the Hudson River.

On Monday evening, one reactor was automatically shut down. The company that owns the plant said a disturbance on the non-nuclear side of the plant was related to a high voltage transmission line. There was no release of radioactivity and no threat to the public.

The other reactor was shut down for three days earlier this month due to a tripped circuit breaker.

The company said federal regulators with nuclear expertise have called the plant safe.

About one-third of Connecticut’s population lives within a 50-mile radius of the plant. That radius includes all of Fairfield County and parts of Litchfield County.