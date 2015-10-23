Police: Fairfield, Conn. Schools Safe After Lockdown Following Threats

© 2021 WSHU
WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published October 23, 2015 at 12:15 PM EDT
Davis Dunavin
Gary McNamara, Chief of Police in Fairfield, Connecticut, said the town’s schools are safe and that students are returning home. Earlier today, all 17 public schools and three private schools in Fairfield went on lockdown after a series of threatening phone calls. Police said someone called in gun and bomb threats to at least three schools around 9 a.m. Police said their investigations turned up no evidence of a threat at any schools.

David Title, superintendent of Fairfield Schools, said the district started practicing regular drills for lockdowns nearly three years ago, after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

“Kids and faculty are used to this, and we’re in a much better position than we were three years ago on a lot of different fronts," he said. "Unfortunately, this is the world now.”

Schools in Fairfield were dismissed early today.

Fairfield police said they’re working with the FBI to investigate leads on who could have made the calls.

