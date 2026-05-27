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NYers can help report algal blooms

WAER | By Scott Willis
Published May 27, 2026 at 9:32 AM EDT
Algal blooms can vary in appearance. This one looks more like pea soup.
NY DEC
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Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) - NYSDEC
Algal blooms can vary in appearance. This one looks more like pea soup.

New Yorkers flocking to waterways this summer can help the state monitor potentially harmful algal blooms, or HABS.

The state department of environmental conservation has opened its online notification and reporting system where residents can send reports via a simple and mobile friendly form.

The DEC and department of health evaluate and confirm the reports before posting them to a page with an interactive map of current algal bloom locations.

Blooms vary in appearance, from scattered green dots to linear streaks or spilled paint. People, pets, and livestock should avoid contact with discolored or scummy water.
Copyright 2026 WAER
New York Public News Network
Scott Willis
I’ve always been enamored with the intimacy of radio. It’s so personal. It forces you to listen…and listen only. No visual distractions. I grew up listening to mostly top 40 radio in Detroit, with no shortage of entertaining DJ’s. As a teenager, I discovered the area’s all news station. I loved knowing what was going on, and the intensity with which they told stories. I often wondered what it would be like to be the first to know what was happening, and then tell others. Maybe that’s why I pursued a career in news.