30 years in, hip-hop duo Atmosphere still has a lot to say

World Cafe host Stephen Kallao discovered the music of Atmosphere more than 20 years ago, as he entered his 20s. With unusual samples, rich sonic textures and confessional, introspective lyrics, the duo's music was a revelation.

Today, Anthony Davis and Sean Daley, better known as Ant and Slug, join us to talk about their latest album, Jestures. It's a sprawling concept album with 26 tracks — one for every letter of the alphabet, in order.

Ant and Slug also talk about celebrating 30 years of making music together, and they reflect on how they've grown as performers and people over the past three decades.

Featured Songs

"Grateful"

"Jester"

"Past"

"Westbound"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.