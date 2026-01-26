© 2026 WSHU
Guitarricadelafuente: Tiny Desk Concert

WSHU | By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published January 26, 2026 at 7:17 AM EST
NPR

Guitarricadelafuente's melodies are seismic. Etched together with electronic beats, ethereal guitar, symphonic accents and sometimes zanfona — the hurdy-gurdy native to Spain — the heart-thumping effect is distinct and unavoidable: You are transported to a club in Barcelona or a beach on Costa Brava.

This unique sound is both captivating and easy to lose yourself in. It booms with energy, but Álvaro Lafuente's calming voice and steady rhythms feel like a lullaby with a fiesta tilt. At the Tiny Desk, both things remain true, as piano softens and guitars strum with insistence. As a result, the world quiets and chests expand — rocking back and forth to the sound of Guitarricadelafuente's Spanish summers and sun–kissed heartbreak.

SET LIST

  • "Full time papi"
  • "BABIECA!"
  • "Port Pelegrí"
  • "Tramuntana"
  • "Poses"

MUSICIANS

  • Álvaro Lafuente: vocals, guitar, zanfona, piano
  • Pablo Serrano: keys, piano, guitar, background vocals
  • Pau Vehí: guitar, background vocals
  • Belén Vidal: bass, electronics, background vocals
  • Toni Llull: drums, background vocals
  • Mikaela Vazquez: violin, background vocals
  • Oscar Trujillo: cello, background vocals
  • Ismael Zazo: viola, background vocals
  • Alberto Torres: accordion, percussion, background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Anamaria Sayre
  • Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant
  • Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Mitra I. Arthur
  • Audio Engineer: Tiffany Vera Castro
  • Production Assistants: Dhanika Pineda, Dora Levite
  • Photographer: 
  • Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton
Music Tiny Desk Concert
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre is co-host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
See stories by Anamaria Artemisa Sayre