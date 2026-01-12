Coco Jones: Tiny Desk Concert
As soon as Coco Jones stepped behind the Desk, donning a beautiful silver dress and a bright, warm smile, it was apparent that we were about to witness a star shine. The singer-songwriter has received flowers from the likes of Beyoncé, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle and Babyface. So expectations were high for Jones to display exactly why she is a standout amongst a new generation of R&B artists — and she does not disappoint.
Jones wields her voice to reveal her power, range and control. She sets the tone with the beautiful ballad "You," which flows right into "Double Back" and a handful of fan favorites from her debut studio album, Why Not More? And just as Jones and her band have you on the edge of your seat craving more, she welcomes The String Queens trio, which adds yet another luscious layer to the hypnotic pocket of "Here We Go (Uh Oh)." The concert concludes with Jones' emotionally raw breakout hit, "ICU," a moment that seals the deal on Jones' undeniable star power.
SET LIST
- "You"
- "Double Back"
- "On Sight"
- "Taste"
- "Here We Go (Uh Oh)"
- "ICU"
MUSICIANS
- Coco Jones: vocals
- Jay Rojas: guitar
- Sean Diarra Miles: keys
- Frank Javois: bass
- Dominique Austin: drums
- Élise Sharp: cello
- Dawn Michelle Johnson: viola
- Kendall Isadore: violin
- David Harrison: background vocals
- Domo Abrams: background vocals
- Mariah Meshae: background vocals
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Alanté Serene
- Director: Joshua Bryant
- Audio Technical Director: Josephine Nyounai
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Video Editor: Kara Frame
- Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame
- Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna
- Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
- Tiny Desk Team: Josh Newell, Dhanika Pineda
- Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton