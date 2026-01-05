Daniel Caesar: Tiny Desk Concert
I never expected to see Daniel Caesar at the Tiny Desk again. Caesar's 2018 performance is nearly untouchable: currently in the top 15 most viewed Tiny Desk concerts on YouTube, showcasing his best work at that point in his career. But reflecting on the vulnerability and intimacy of 2025's Son of Spergy, I felt like my arm was twisted, knowing he had to come back. This album, our space, along with the shared vision for how it would unfold, gave the green light for part two.
In the eight years since we last saw the Canadian singer-songwriter, he's remained consistently brilliant, yet he seemed to be searching. Throughout that search, spirituality has been a constant — from his debut, Freudian, to the two albums that followed, CASE STUDY 01 and NEVER ENOUGH. Son of Spergy feels like the completion of a pilgrimage and a newfound sense of acceptance.
Here at the Desk, the presentation is simple: an upright piano, a guitar and Caesar, lifted by a 12-piece choir. From note number one, I, along with the audience of NPR staffers, was instantly stunned by the power of the choir and how Caesar effortlessly led them. At the conclusion, there's a pause before applause. There may have been others in the crowd who felt what I felt: This is one of the most transcendent moments at the Tiny Desk.
SET LIST
"Rain Down"
"Emily's Song"
"Moon"
"Who Knows"
"Sins of the Father"
MUSICIANS
Daniel Caesar: vocals, guitar, piano
Aver Ray: piano, music director, background vocals
Tiana Kruškić: choir director, background vocals
Yanina: background vocals
Carmi Harris: background vocals
Alanna Ysabel: background vocals
Mia Taylor: background vocals
Myranda Pagan: background vocals
Joshua Taylor Brown: background vocals
Wayne Wilson: background vocals
Malik Spence: background vocals
Cmaze: background vocals
Chris Jackson: background vocals
Daron Lameek: background vocals
TINY DESK TEAM
Producers: Bobby Carter, Dhanika Pineda
Director/Editor: Maia Stern
Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell
Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame
Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai
Production Assistants: Dora Levite, Ashley Pointer
Photographer: Virginia Lozano
Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton