Sudan Archives pushes the violin into the future of pop

Sudan Archives is a violinist who breaks new ground with what the instrument can do in pop music. However, playing the violin is only one color she paints with, one arrow in her quiver. When combined with her voice, her beatmaking, and her songwriting, Sudan Archives' music is mesmerizing.

This past fall, Sudan released her album BPM – a punchy, layered dance album filled with homages to Chicago house and Detroit Techno. We had a chance to talk with Sudan back in 2022 when she released her record Natural Brown Prom Queen. Sudan spoke with us about her process for creating music and performing it live. Plus, she also told us about some of the violinists who inspire her.