Amy Millan steps out on her own

Amy Millan's been an instrumental part of two of Canada's most beloved indie rock groups. She's the co-founder of Stars and a frequent collaborator of Broken Social Scene.

For her new solo album, and the first in over 15 years, the singer-songwriter explores her own path. The album is called I Went to Find You, and it was made in partnership with composer and actor Jay McCarrol.

Today, she joins us for a mini-concert recorded by WXPN's Indie Rock Hit Parade.

Set List

"Make Way for Waves"

"Don Valley"

"Wire walks"

"The overpass"



