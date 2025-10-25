© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music Interviews
Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.

A new season of connection and creativity from New Canaan Chamber Music

WSHU | By Emily Boyer,
Julie Freddino
Published October 25, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Andrew Armstrong, Artistic Director of New Canaan Chamber Music, and Emily Boyer, WSHU Music Host
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
Andrew Armstrong, Artistic Director of New Canaan Chamber Music, and Emily Boyer, WSHU Music Host

WSHU Music Host Emily Boyer sits down with pianist Andrew Armstrong, Artistic Director of New Canaan Chamber Music, to talk about the start of a brand-new season — one that celebrates both world-class artistry and the joy of community.

The season opens next week with two concerts, Tuesday and Wednesday, featuring violinist James Ehnes, one of today’s most acclaimed performers. Armstrong shares how the collaboration came together, what audiences can look forward to this year, and why he believes chamber music feels especially alive right now.

During their conversation, Armstrong sits at the piano to give listeners a taste of what’s ahead — including a bit of George Gershwin, and one of his own compositions. He also reflects on what excites him most about classical music today, and how it continues to help us connect to one another in meaningful ways.

For concert details and tickets, visit https://newcanaanchambermusic.org/.
Music
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino