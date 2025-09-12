Ed Sheeran: Tiny Desk Concert

NPR Ed Sheeran uses his signature loop pedal during his Tiny Desk Concert.

Ed Sheeran’s Tiny Desk (Home) concert from 2021 wasn’t just another stop in his tour, it was one of NPR Music’s standout moments during a time when the world really needed connection. The performance—which has now racked up nearly 15 million views —honored the intimate nature of Tiny Desk while reimagining his music in fresh ways.

We knew that when the time was right, Ed Sheeran would step behind the real Desk and that time is now.

Sheeran used his signature loop pedal throughout, layering guitars, percussion, and vocals live to build his sound all by himself. It’s part of what makes his live solo performances so magnetic.

The live stream concert is over, but you can still watch every moment: