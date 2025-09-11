Ed Sheeran to perform live Tiny Desk concert

Ed Sheeran 's Tiny Desk (home) concert from 2021 was a huge moment for NPR Music. During a time of uncertainty, his show — now at nearly 15 million views — honored the intimate nature of our platform while also reimagining his work. We knew that when the time was right, Sheeran would step behind the real Desk and that time is now. You've never seen anything like what he's about to do and we're doing it live!

Follow NPR Music's YouTube channel to watch a livestream of Ed Sheeran's Tiny Desk on Friday, Sept. 12 at noon ET.