© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ed Sheeran to perform live Tiny Desk concert

WSHU | By Bobby Carter - NPR
Published September 11, 2025 at 8:08 AM EDT
courtesy of the artist

Ed Sheeran's Tiny Desk (home) concert from 2021 was a huge moment for NPR Music. During a time of uncertainty, his show — now at nearly 15 million views — honored the intimate nature of our platform while also reimagining his work. We knew that when the time was right, Sheeran would step behind the real Desk and that time is now. You've never seen anything like what he's about to do and we're doing it live!

Follow NPR Music's YouTube channel to watch a livestream of Ed Sheeran's Tiny Desk on Friday, Sept. 12 at noon ET.
Tags
Music Tiny Desk Concert