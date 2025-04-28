Madison McFerrin: Tiny Desk Concert
For Madison McFerrin to deliver the proper experience of her live show at the Tiny Desk, she wanted to be sure she had the freedom to use the instruments that helped identify her. The LA-based singer has become well-known for looping vocals over and over again; thus, creating instruments in real-time. To celebrate her upcoming album, SCORPIO, McFerrin brings a Chicago-based band led by Kameron Lowe and featuring The Lovely Lowe Sisters on background vocals.
Given her family history, McFerrin's dive into the music business was a foregone conclusion. She and her brothers Taylor and Jevon chose entertainment as a career, taking after their father, Bobby McFerrin, who famously recorded the groundbreaking hit "Don't Worry Be Happy" in 1988. Before playing her latest single, "I Don't," she mentions them all while serving up some "McFerrin tea." "My mother is seemingly the only one with any sense because she's the only one out of the five of us who hasn't been engaged more than once."
SET LIST
- "No Time to Lose"
- "OMW"
- "Ain't It Nice"
- "I Don't"
- "TRY"
- "Run It Back"
MUSICIANS
- Madison McFerrin: vocals, electronics
- Kameron Lowe: keys, piano, music director
- Ashton Lowery: guitar
- Brooklynn Skye: bass
- Donis: drums
- Kristen Lowe: background vocals
- Shantina Lowe: background vocals
- Kymbriel Lowe: background vocals
