Panda Bear: Tiny Desk Concert

When we heard that Panda Bear (aka Noah Lennox) was touring with a full band for the first time in more than 25 years of releasing music as a solo artist, we knew we had to (finally) get him in for a Tiny Desk.

Recreating his beautifully experimental studio work for a live setting was never easy to do alone, not without a lot of pre-recorded loops and backing tracks. But here Panda Bear's wondrous music comes to life with the help of four additional friends on bass, drums and electronics. Most importantly, they also provide the sweet, multi-layered harmonies fans have long loved in Panda Bear's recorded work.

The group largely focuses on Panda Bear's new album, Sinister Grift, opening with the glittery and wistful "Ferry Lady," followed by "Defense," a track Lennox originally recorded as a duet with Cindy Lee . They close with "Song for Ariel," a relatively deep cut that was the original prototype for Animal Collective 's "Guys Eyes" from the 2009 album Merriweather Post Pavilion.

SET LIST

"Ferry Lady"

"Defense"

"Song for Ariel"

MUSICIANS

Noah Lennox: vocals, guitar

Rivka Ravede: electronics, background vocals

Tomé Silva: drums, background vocals

Maria Reis: keys, background vocals

Tim Koh: bass, background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM