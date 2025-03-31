Grey skies, steady rain, and the quiet beauty of Brahms—his Clarinet Quintet is the perfect companion. It carries the weight of nostalgia, like raindrops tracing patterns on a window, yet it also holds warmth—like a quiet moment with a cup of tea. Anthony McGill’s clarinet rises and falls with the strings, weaving through the music like mist in the air. Hear it tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

