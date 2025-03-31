© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

A quiet moment with a cup of tea

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published March 31, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
Tina Sara
/
Unsplash

Grey skies, steady rain, and the quiet beauty of Brahms—his Clarinet Quintet is the perfect companion. It carries the weight of nostalgia, like raindrops tracing patterns on a window, yet it also holds warmth—like a quiet moment with a cup of tea. Anthony McGill’s clarinet rises and falls with the strings, weaving through the music like mist in the air. Hear it tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
