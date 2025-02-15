SHU Wind Ensemble spotlights music for politics and social justice

Music has long been a way for expressing resistance to oppression, to grieve in times of tragedy and to celebrate the human spirit overcoming persecution. The Sacred Heart University Wind Ensemble presents a concert featuring Festive Overture by Dimitri Shostakovich, Fables of Faubus by Charles Mingus and Stonewall: 1969 by Randall Standridge.

Emily Boyer / WSHU Keith Johnston and the SHU Wind Ensemble rehearse for their upcoming concert.

What inspired Keith Johnston, SHU’s Director of Band and Orchestra, to design a wind ensemble program spotlighting music for politics and social justice? How are students Noah Held, clarinet, and Ryan Buchan, trombone, using their voices as instrumentalists to bring these messages to listeners? All three sat down with Emily Boyer, WSHU Classical Music Announcer and SHU Adjunct Horn Instructor, to share their personal experiences with the music.

The SHU Wind Ensemble Concert - Music of Politics and Social Justice - will take place on Sunday, February 16 at 3pm at the SHU Community Theatre.

