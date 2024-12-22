© 2024 WSHU
Echoes: Christmas concert with Trevor Gordon Hall

WSHU | By John Diliberto
Published December 22, 2024 at 9:00 AM EST
Trevor Gordon Hall is a master of finger-style guitar, known for his custom-designed "Kalimbatar," which combines the African kalimba with an acoustic guitar. He’s a member of the quartet Four Guitars, featuring Windham Hill Records founder Will Ackerman, and the trio Tripliciti, alongside Andy McKee and Calum Graham. NPR’s Tom Moon describes Hall’s music as “sharp, absorbing, and beautiful meditations for guitar that will get your mind moving in new ways,” while Acoustic Guitar Magazine praises him for “transforming the way the instrument is being played around the world.”

Based in Philadelphia, Hall has released two acclaimed seasonal albums: Let Your Heart Be Light and Live at the Strand Theater: A Christmas Special, the soundtrack to his PBS special. Join us for a live performance, where Hall will share these enchanting works, surrounded by the sounds of the season. Listen to Echoes tonight at 6 p.m. on 91.1, 89.9, and wshu.org.

John Diliberto
John Diliberto is a nationally published writer and award-winning radio producer who has been exploring and exposing new music on the radio, in print and on-line since 1974. He currently is the host and executive producer of Echoes, heard Sunday nights from 6-10 p.m. on WSHU-FM and WSUF.
