The Bullseye Holiday Special with Jennifer Hudson, Judy Greer and more!

The holiday season is here and we're celebrating in a big, exciting way! Certified reindeer lover Jennifer Hudson stops by to talk about her new Christmas album. Tower of Power bandleader Emilio Castillo gets into the holiday song that changed his life. Zach Cherry gets into the Christmas episode of Monk he wishes he made. And then we'll be joined by two Judys. Judy Greer chats with Jesse and his mom Judith about the new movie, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.

Jennifer Hudson on her new Christmas record, singing in church and her pet goat Prancer

Jennifer Hudson is an actor, a talk show host, an EGOT winner, and, of course, a singer. One of the greatest to appear on American Idol and a chart topping solo artist in her own right.

She's just released her first record in a decade. It's a holiday album called The Gift of Love. It's got everything you want from the genre, timeless classics, lush strings, gospel choirs, and even a spoken word track featuring Common. You can catch her performing songs from the album on her current tour!

Jennifer stopped by the show to talk about her new record and shares what her favorite holiday song was to sing in church. She also tells us about the unusual pet one of her co-hosts gave her during her time on The Voice.

Zach Cherry on the holiday themed episode of Monk he wishes he made

You know Zach Cherry, right? Maybe you've seen him in Fallout, Succession or Severance, he's great in those.

But did you know Zach Cherry is also a host of one of the most beloved reality cooking shows ever? Alongside Casey Wilson, he hosts The Great American Baking Show. Where, just as they do in the UK, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith judge various masterfully made cakes, biscuits and pies. And also, just as they do in the UK, they bring celebrities in for a fun, less masterfully made round of baking.

When we asked Zach if there was a holiday-related work of art that he wishes that he made, he got back to us with an episode from one of his favorite shows ever. It was a special holiday themed episode of Monk.

Tower of Power's Emilio Castillo on the Christmas song that changed his life

Bandleader and sax player Emilio Castillo formed Tower of Power in 1968. The group recorded hit after hit after hit, always with a killer horn section. And today, over 55 years later, the band is still going strong.

Emilio and the gang just put out It's Christmas, a holiday record chocked full of Christmas classics arranged in the way only Tower of Power can do it.

When we asked Emilio for a Christmas song that changed his life, he had an easy time coming up with it. It's one of the best ever recorded: "This Christmas" by Donny Hathaway.

Judy Greer joins Jesse and his mom to talk about The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Daniel Huecias / Bullseye/NPR Judy Greer at Maximum Fun

Judy Greer is, of course, a beloved character actor. She's appeared in hundreds of movies and TV shows: Halloween, The Descendants, Arrested Development, and Archer.

Now she's starring in a brand new holiday movie called The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, based on the hit book of the same name.

Judy joins us for a special interview led by Jesse and his mom, Judith Thorn. They talk about the new film, and some of the things Judy Greer has been knitting recently. We'll also be administering a holiday quiz to both Judy's to find their Christmas personality archetype.

