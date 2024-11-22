© 2024 WSHU
Wyatt Flores: Tiny Desk Concert

By Felix Contreras
Published November 22, 2024 at 10:21 AM EST
NPR

Watching Wyatt Flores lead his band through their turn behind the Desk is like watching stardust coalesce into not just a celestial star, but an actual Americana and country star.

With genuine smiles and even a nervous false start, Flores is engaging in both his personality and music. This performance is a reflection of his shift into a more joyous celebration of his small town Oklahoma roots following his well crafted songs meditating on loss.

I don't know about you, but I find it very difficult — if not impossible — to not be captivated by his anthemic singalongs that feature a voice dripping with a twang that was made for storytelling.

SET LIST

  • "Welcome to the Plains"
  • "When I Die"
  • "Little Town"
  • "Oh Susannah"

MUSICIANS

  • Wyatt Flores: vocals, acoustic guitar
  • Austin Yankunas: acoustic guitar, background vocals
  • Clem Braden: upright piano, mandolin, background vocals
  • Jake Lynn: drums, background vocals
  • Bill Peters: bass guitar, background vocals
  • Kenzie Miracle: fiddle, background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Felix Contreras
  • Director/Editor: Kara Frame
  • Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Zayrha Rodriguez
  • Audio Engineer: Carleigh Strange
  • Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
  • Photographer: Sofia Seidel
  • Tiny Desk Team: Joshua Bryant, Hazel Cills
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
