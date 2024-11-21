The Magnetic Fields: Tiny Desk Concert

There's a good chance you or someone you know has borrowed a line or two from 69 Love Songs, the beloved, three-volume album released by The Magnetic Fields in 1999. Lyrics from frontman Stephin Merritt's often comical and affecting opus to dating and romance have wound up in everything from film and TV shows to love letters and marriage vows. Now on tour for the album's 25th anniversary, the band stopped by the Desk to share more than a half-dozen songs from across the collection.

Battling a head cold, Merritt cradled a stuffed animal through the performance (a white cat you can spot sitting on the Desk in a lot of Tiny Desk sets). "I don't actually know whose cat this is," he told the crowd, as he crooned multiple fan favorites, including "The Book of Love," "I Don't Want to Get Over You" and "Come Back from San Francisco."

The band, featuring the complete original lineup, performed without drums and an almost entirely acoustic set, with the exception of Sam Davol's electric cello.

SET LIST

"Roses"

"All My Little Words"

"Reno Dakota"

"Come Back from San Francisco"

"I Don't Want to Get Over You"

"For We Are the King of the Boudoir"

"Kiss Me Like You Mean It"

"The Book of Love"

MUSICIANS

Stephin Merritt: vocals

Sam Davol: electric cello

Shirley Simms: ukulele, vocals

Claudia Gonson: vocals

John Woo: acoustic guitar

Chris Ewen: acoustic piano

Anthony Kaczynski: acoustic guitar, vocals

