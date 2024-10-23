© 2024 WSHU
Acadiana Music Showcase: Amis Du Teche

WSHU | By Raina Douris,
Miguel Perez
Published October 23, 2024 at 7:44 AM EDT
Amis Du Teche
courtesy of the artist
Amis Du Teche

Louisiana's Cajun Country is one of the most unique areas of the United States. It's officially called Acadiana, after the French-speaking Acadians, or Cajuns, who settled there after being exiled from Canada by the British in the 18th century.

Our new monthly series, Acadiana Music Showcase, is produced by our friends at Lafayette, La., affiliate station KRVS, and it explores this vibrant cultural melting pot through music.

Today, on our second installment of our Acadiana Music Showcase, you'll hear a performance from a band who was selected as a member of Louisiana Tourism's Music Ambassador Program, called Amis Du Teche. Fiddle player and vocalist Adeline Miller, guitarist and vocalist Amelia Powell, bassist Robert Miller and drummer Laykin Usie all grew up in Breaux Bridge, along the Bayou Teche in Louisiana. Hence the name Amis du Teche, which translates to "Friends of the Teche." Adeline also studied French both in Nova Scotia and in Lafeyette, as part of her efforts to immerse herself in and help preserve the unique Acadiana culture.

Amis Du Teche released a self-titled album in 2023, and today, their performance begins with them playing a song from that album called "Joue Pas Avec Moi." Enjoy!

Set List

  • "Joue Pas Avec Moi"
  • "C'est La Dernière Fois"
  • "Two-Step Blues"

Production Credits:

  • Audio Engineer, Tony Daigle
  • Artist Coordinator, Cathryn Hanks
  • Media Coordinator and copy writer, KRVS General Manager, Cheryl Devall
  • Series co-producers, Assistant General Manager, Megan Constantin and volunteers Sami Parbhoo and Glenn Fields

This episode of World Cafe was edited by Miguel Perez and produced by KRVS Public Media at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. It is brought to you through a partnership with Lafayette Consolidated Government, Lafayette Travel, and The Acadian Superette.
