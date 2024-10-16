Celebrating the legacy of Celia Cruz

To celebrate the release of a new book from NPR Music, How Women Made Music, as well as the 50th anniversary this year of the album Celia & Johnny, Felix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre walk through their favorite songs by the legendary Celia Cruz, alongside the artist's niece Linda Pritchett.

Songs featured in this episode:

Celia Cruz, "Bemba Colorá"

Tito Puente, Celia Cruz, "Yiri Yiri Bon"

Celia Cruz, "La Negra Tiene Tumbao"

Celia Cruz, "Quimbara"

Celia Cruz, "Cuando Salí de Cuba"

Celia Cruz, "La vida es un carnaval"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Simon Rentner. Editorial support from Hazel Cills. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.