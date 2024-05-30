Conversation with Ian Watson

In 1982, a group of Early Music fans founded the Connecticut Early Music Society to present an annual festival of concerts every June. They feature a repertory of European music written before about 1800 and they focus on historically-informed performance practices, including the use of period instruments. Ian Watson is Artistic Director of the CT Early Music Festival. He is also an acclaimed keyboardist with a distinguished resume. Ian Watson speaks with Suzanne about the festival (which starts June 1st) and his life in music.