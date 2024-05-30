© 2024 WSHU
Conversation with Ian Watson

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona,
Julie Freddino Sabrina Garone
Published May 30, 2024 at 1:20 PM EDT
CT Early Music Society

In 1982, a group of Early Music fans founded the Connecticut Early Music Society to present an annual festival of concerts every June. They feature a repertory of European music written before about 1800 and they focus on historically-informed performance practices, including the use of period instruments. Ian Watson is Artistic Director of the CT Early Music Festival. He is also an acclaimed keyboardist with a distinguished resume. Ian Watson speaks with Suzanne about the festival (which starts June 1st) and his life in music.
Tags
Music Sunday Baroque Conversations
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's production director, and she's the host of Sunday Spotlight and producer of Sunday Baroque.
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
