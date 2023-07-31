Beautiful Music NOW - Jennifer Higdon

American composer Jennifer Higdon's awards include a Pulitzer Prize and three Grammy Awards. The versatile composer was born in Brooklyn, NY and raised in Georgia and Tennessee. She taught herself to play flute as a child, and pursued her musical training at Bowling Green State University, The Curtis Institute of Music, and The University of Pennsylvania.

Today's Beautiful Music features Jennifer Higdon's Oboe Concerto played by oboist Elizabeth Koch Tischione with the Georgia Tech Symphony Orchestra.