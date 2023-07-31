© 2023 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Jennifer Higdon

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 31, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
American composer Jennifer Higdon's awards include a Pulitzer Prize and three Grammy Awards. The versatile composer was born in Brooklyn, NY and raised in Georgia and Tennessee. She taught herself to play flute as a child, and pursued her musical training at Bowling Green State University, The Curtis Institute of Music, and The University of Pennsylvania.

Today's Beautiful Music features Jennifer Higdon's Oboe Concerto played by oboist Elizabeth Koch Tischione with the Georgia Tech Symphony Orchestra.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
