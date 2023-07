Today's Beautiful Music features the AMAZING bass-baritone Dashon Burton singing LITANEI by Franz Schubert. Dashon Burton frequently performs with The Bach Choir of Bethlehem (PA), and is introduced by its director, Greg Funfgeld.

This July 2020 performance was offered as a "Moment of Comfort" at a stressful time in the world -- and isn't it always a good time to pause and enjoy a moment of comfort? Visit Dashon Burton's website to learn more about his career.