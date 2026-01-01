Join WSHU for the East Coast premiere of Morton Meets the Eye, a musical-comedy-murder-mystery from Easton native Jon Sonneborn and director Christopher Maltauro. Following a sold-out premiere at the Beverly Hills Film Festival, this stylish and offbeat new film arrives in Fairfield for a special one-night-only screening.

In a world of songs, clues, and shifting suspicions, amateur sleuth Morton sets out to uncover the identity of the enigmatic detective known as “The Eye.” With performances by Natasha Henstridge, Daniel Roebuck, Chris Browning, Potsch Boyd, Lukas Hassel, Jessica Sonneborn, Augie Duke and Jon Sonneborn (as Morton), along with original songs by Greg Cebulski, Morton Meets the Eye weaves together mystery, humor, and suspense in a truly original way.

The evening will continue with a talkback featuring the producer, director, and members of the cast, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the creative vision that brought the film to life.

This special premiere is a benefit for WSHU Public Radio. All proceeds will go to support the station, making it an unforgettable night of film, conversation, and support for public media.

Reserve your tickets today and step into the mystery at this special East Coast premiere.

Film Premiere of Morton Meets the Eye

A FUNdraiser for WSHU Public Radio

Monday, July 20 at 7 p.m.

SHU Community Theatre

1420 Post Road, Fairfield, CT

Tickets:

Your ticket purchase helps support WSHU and may be tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

Producer Ticket: $150 base plus fees. Includes a private pre-film reception with the filmmakers and cast, VIP seating, a red-carpet photo opportunity, and a special gift.

Screening Only: $15 base plus fees.