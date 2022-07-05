© 2022 WSHU
Long Story Short

A collaboration between WSHU Public Radio and the CT Mirror, “Long Story Short” goes behind the scenes of public policy journalism in Connecticut. Each week, WSHU’s award-winning senior political reporter Ebong Udoma interviews the journalists and newsmakers presented in the Mirror’s long-form Sunday feature. It’s smart conversation about thoughtful journalism during a major election year.
