Fall foliage report for Long Island: leaves have begun changing color

Long Island trees have started their annual show as their leaves begin to change color.

The I LOVE NY tourism website publishes a weekly foliage report, which spans across

Long Island as well as the rest of New York State. Reports are obtained from more than 100 volunteer observers, who predict color conditions for the coming weekend.

The foliage report ratings go up to 100%. The higher the rating, the more trees have transformed into those beautiful reds and oranges fall is known for.

In the website’s latest report, the highest rates of foliage are in Mill Pond Park in Wantagh, and Belmont Lake State park in West Babylon. Both state parks report 40%, meaning that’s the amount of trees transforming into fall colors.

For state parks in Nassau County, Hempstead State Park in Farmingdale clocks in at approximately 15%, with splashes of eggplant and crimson. Eisenhower Park in East Meadow’s foliage rate is at about 5%, with changes in leaves beginning.

Over in Suffolk County, Mashomack Preserve at Shelter Island is experiencing a 5% foliage rate, with the dogwoods and cherry trees starting to turn. Parks along the North Shore are also showing a 5% foliage rate, with early colors starting to shift in the trees.

Historically, Long Island’s pretty leaf colors peak around early to mid-November.

