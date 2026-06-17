New York City celebrates Knicks' NBA championship

The parade will take place along the Canyon of Heroes, up Broadway from The Battery to City Hall. This historic route has seen more than 200 parades.

The Knicks have never received a ticker-tape parade despite two NBA titles in 1970 and 1973. Then-Mayor John Lindsay had discontinued ticker-tape celebrations for sports teams. Instead, the Knicks received a more informal celebration and were awarded diamond jubilee medallions.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the parade could be the biggest the city has ever seen.

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m., and officials said spectators should arrive as early as possible. There will be numerous street closures.

The best way into the city will be the Metro-North Railroad or the Long Island Rail Road, and then the New York City Subway downtown.

In addition, several buildings will be lit in the team's colors, blue and orange, and the players will be awarded keys to the city.

The NYPD said it will have special security in place.