New federal guidance targets healthier eating habits

With a new year well underway, many people are settling into, or maybe giving up on, health and wellness goals. At the same time, the Trump administration has rolled out an updated food pyramid meant to guide Americans’ eating habits.

Dietary guidance from the government gets an update every five years. It serves as direction for Americans, but it also shapes federal feeding programs, and standards for the military, school lunches and meals at VA hospitals.

This time around, health officials have put a new twist on that more infamous graphic from 1992.

“These guidelines replace corporate-driven assumptions with common sense goals and gold-standard scientific integrity," said Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at a press conference unveiling the changes.

The “old” food pyramid recommended Americans base their diet on grains, then fruits and vegetables. After that, protein, dairy, and fats are used very sparingly. Arguably, the pyramid has been dead for a long time, but federal guidance has not strayed too much from that model until now.

The main takeaway, according to HHS, is to eat real food. Prioritize protein, vegetables and healthy fats while “drastically” cutting down on highly processed foods. Basically, it flips that pyramid upside down.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

“Federal policy promoted and subsidized highly processed foods and refined carbohydrates, and turned a blind eye to the disastrous consequences," said Kennedy.

Those consequences? Chronic disease. According to HHS, 75% of American adults and 40% of kids report having at least one chronic health condition, meaning something you manage, not just get over.

“Obesity and type 2 diabetes -- those are the two major chronic diseases that we’re talking about. It’s certainly something that we frequently see in the clinical area.”

Dr. Sotiria Everett is a registered dietitian and Clinical Assistant Professor at Stony Brook Medicine. She said it’s estimated that over 60% of the average American’s diet is ultra-processed foods.

Sabrina Garone / WSHU

“A lot of what we eat is processed to some extent, things like culinary ingredients like chicken broth, canned beans," Everett said. "But ultra-processed foods are foods that have additional additives, and are designed to be highly palatable and convenient.”

And those are more likely to contain added sugars, sodium, and saturated fats. That means more calories, and that is what can lead to weight gain.

“What’s a little dangerous, I would say, is that young children tend to overconsume these foods. Because they’re so palatable, tasty and convenient, it’s something the public tends to over rely on.”

HHS recommends avoiding added sugars as much as possible and avoiding them entirely for kids under 10. The other major change to the guidance is an emphasis on animal protein and dairy products.

“Nutritionists have always encouraged lean protein at every meal, more of a protein balance throughout the day, that does tend to support a healthy lean body mass and maintain lean muscle.”

While Everett overall thinks the new guidelines are good, she says the new placement of protein in the pyramid could be slightly misleading. Red meat and full-fat dairy tend to be rich in saturated fat, which is also found in ultra-processed foods. Bottom line, do not overdo any one thing, and make sure you are getting a good variety.

Sabrina Garone / WSHU Northport Farmer's Market — Northport, N.Y.

“Fiber-rich foods, plant-based proteins…people do need to be eating more to increase fiber and gut health, which was pointed out in the guidelines.”

Everett said implementing all the changes in the new guidance is probably unrealistic for most people and would require a major lifestyle shift. But her advice, do the best you can.

“Think about just going back to the basics, look at food labels, understand what you’re eating, know what you’re eating. Feel empowered that you’re making the best decision for you and your family.”

If you need an easy way to start, shop the perimeter of your grocery store. That is where the fresh stuff lives. Avoid the aisles in the middle, and you won’t be tempted by those boxed, processed items.

And of course, talk to your doctor about your specific needs.