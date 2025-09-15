Cookie the turtle highlights role that rehabbers play on Long Island

Before his birth, a box turtle hatchling with an exposed heart was expected to have slim chances of survival in the wild. But thanks to the medical team at Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons , “Cookie,” as he is known, can now heal and crawl safely in his temperature-regulated home.

Cookie is just one of many reptile rescue stories at the wildlife organization, located in Jamesport, New York. With the help of volunteer staff and North Fork Animal Hospital, they have successfully rehabilitated and released hundreds of turtles across Long Island. Whether it be a turtle with two heads or a pet turtle with a beak, Karen Testa, executive director and founder of the nature nonprofit, said they’ve seen it all.

“They are the underdogs of wildlife, and we're here to be the experts, because they're unlike any other animal to rehab,” Testa said. “They take extra long, because they do everything slowly. So that's why we're here to help them.”

Three hundred and sixty turtle and tortoise species live around the world. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) , the majority of those species (187) have been “threatened with extinction.” Of the twelve native species that reside on Long Island, currently five are considered endangered and three are considered threatened by the New York State Department of Conservation .

“With the habitat destruction increasing and the human population increasing, there's really nowhere left for them to flourish,” Testa said.

The creatures’ slow pace has made them vulnerable to a variety of threats such as vehicle crashes, swimming pools, lawn mowers and preying pets. Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons provides a 24-hour hotline (631) 779-3737 for people to call whenever they spot a turtle in need of care.

This year has marked an especially challenging season. The turtles' slow healing process makes it especially difficult for them to adjust to the wild.

“We've released, out of the 350 we took this season, 255, I think. So, 95% are released that come in. The other 5% either pass away on their own or we have to euthanize them, unfortunately,” she said.

Thus, the organization houses them for long periods of time and sometimes for years.

Ensuring these slow-moving animals stay healthy is far from easy. The monitoring process includes daily observation, weighing and executing a treatment plan, which may include physical therapy and surgeries.

“We see a lot of turtles that don't make it. So that's not good. We try our best, but we can't perform miracles,” she said.

While Testa said they’re always ready to help, she notes that the recent increase in accidents and injuries has challenged their ability to do so.

“We're full, full, full, full, full, but every year we get more and more that are non-releasable, and we are going to need a new facility soon,” she said.

Testa encouraged ways Long Islanders can help protect the turtle population.

“If [you] see an injured turtle, bring it. Call us immediately or bring it to us immediately, and we will help as best we can. Don't ignore them. Don't think they're dead. Pay attention to the road when you're driving. Don't boat in shallow water. That's where the diamondback terrapins are,” she said.