Nassau County's 25 rabies cases are 'imminent public health threat' but not cause for alarm

The top health official in Nassau County called rabies an "imminent public health threat,” but not cause for alarm due to an increase of the deadly virus among terrestrial animals.

At least 25 confirmed rabies cases have been reported in raccoons and feral cats since last July, according to Nassau County Health Commissioner Irina Gelman. Four more cases are still pending confirmation.

Gelman said the "imminent public health threat" declaration opens access to additional resources to control the spread.

“The goal is to raise awareness and urge the public to take simple steps: avoid contact with wild or feral animals and ensure pets are up to date on rabies vaccination,” Gelman said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Rabies is usually transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal. Gelman said unvaccinated domestic pets, cats and dogs, could spread it to other animals. They also increase the risk of a human case.

"This is a concerning trend, especially given the fact that rabies was effectively eradicated in the county after 2016," Gelman said. "Unlike most other counties, Nassau County is the most densely populated county in New York state, outside of New York City, which increases the potential for spread."