Nassau County lawmakers push AED's for all sports facilities

A proposed law in Nassau County would require the county's 200 sports facilities to be outfitted with an automated external defibrillator (AED). Lawmakers say better access will save lives.

The device helps shock the heart back into rhythm when someone has a sudden cardiac arrest.

“Every minute that someone's in cardiac arrest without an AED, the chances of dying increase by 10%," Nassau County Legislator and Little League coach, Seth Koslow, said at Eisenhower Park on Monday.

The proposal is named Robbie’s Law, in honor of a nine-year-old Merrick boy who died of cardiac arrest while playing baseball in 2005.

In addition to requiring AEDs at all county-owned and operated athletic facilities, Robbie’s Law would also mandate training for coaches and referees.

“Everyone knows that they save lives," said Jill Levine, Robbie's mother. "But we just need to get them everywhere so that they can save lives.”

Levine created a foundation that donates AEDs and provides training on how to use them.

Nassau County operates about 200 sports facilities, including fields, courts and ice rinks.