Long Island Earth Day rally draws diverse crowd of pro-offshore wind activists

Labor leaders, green energy groups, fishermen and marine life protectionists marked Earth Day with a rally urging the federal government to reverse its stop-work order for Empire Wind.

Over 100 turned out for the rally in Mineola, carrying signs that read, "Climate Action Now,” “New York Needs Offshore Wind,” and “Climate Jobs NY.”

Last week, U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Bergum halted construction on the major offshore wind farm project underway off Jones Beach due to concerns that the approval process was rushed.

“Offshore wind is New York's best bet for cleaner air and keeping the lights on in the face of severe storms and increasing energy demand," Matt Walker of the Natural Resources Defense Council said Tuesday. "New York faces growing demand for electricity, especially in and around New York City and Long Island — areas where fossil fuel power plants pose significant public health burdens on residents.”

Labor union activists said offshore wind is vital for the local economy.

"In the union movement, we believe in an 'all of the above' energy approach, and we should not be eliminating technology like offshore wind," said Ryan Stanton with the Long Island Federation of Labor. "That is going to create union jobs, that is going to invest in our infrastructure, that is going to make those local budgets whole, and while doing it, it is going to put the people behind me to work."

Gov. Kathy Hochul has said she’ll fight the Interior's directive.

Despite the diversity of activists who took to the microphone, Vivian Lenk of Little Neck said afterward, one element was missing.

"Nobody talked about insurance risk assessment," Lenk said. "All people in insurance understand risk, and they know that if we continue to build, and continue to have homes in unsustainable places, and just have to rebuild after the next climate event, they don't want to pay out."

Beyond that, Lenk said offshore wind just makes good economic sense to her.

"We have jobs that are clean, jobs that aren't going to pollute anymore, that are going to provide sustainable and clean energy. Why would you choose dirty energy? Why would you choose what destroys your planet?”