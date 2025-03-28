Bird watchers gear up for 'I Bird NY' competition

Through a binocular lens, Long Islanders are being challenged to turn casual bird watching into a spirited competition.

Starting this spring, the state of New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is challenging residents to identify 10 bird species through its 2025 I Bird NY Challenge, a bird observing competition in exchange for a reward.

“What it does is it focuses people's attention, not just on a variety of open lands where they can passively enjoy nature, but it highlights the rich diversity of birds that exist here on Long Island,” said Bob DeLuca, president of the Group for the East End.

The Empire State has vibrant wildlife. DeLuca estimated that Long Islanders can see approximately 500 species of birds yearly.

With Long Island's geographical location, DeLuca said it is located on an ecotone — the northern range of some southern species of birds and the southernmost range of some northern species.

“We're like a thumb sticking out into the Atlantic Ocean, so a lot of birds that are migrating will funnel across Long Island,” DeLuca said. “And they'll stop along our shores, and they'll stop on our forests to eat and fuel up on their journey south, so we have a major flyway.”

The competition will be open from March 1 through Nov. 1 and can be completed through the online 2025 I BIRD NY Challenge Submission Form .

Upon completion, participants will receive a commemorative patch featuring the Common Loon and a completion certificate and will be entered into a drawing for birding prizes.

Competitors can also visit the DEC’s list of trails to find accessible birding trails.

For new birdwatchers, DeLuca recommends enjoying the company of wildlife before getting caught up in documenting the different species.

“Don't get so wrapped up in identifying every single bird, knowing exactly what it is,” DeLuca said. “The first thing is to sit and quietly appreciate just the sound of birds around you.”