Pirate's Booty founder declares himself mayor of Long Island village

Officials say the founder of the Pirate’s Booty snack line baselessly declared himself mayor of the small Long Island village of Sea Cliff.

The village said Robert Ehrlich and a small entourage entered Sea Cliff’s Village Hall this week and read a statement proclaiming himself mayor. He demanded office space and said he was firing all the staff. Village staffers say he screamed, used profanity and made outlandish claims the whole time -- eventually leading to police intervention.

Ehrlich defended himself in a social media post.

“Whatever they’re saying about me is wrong. I’m incredibly funny," he said. "And I don’t want this to go in the wrong way and just be no. So please come meet me and you’ll understand that the Pirate’s Booty guy has a big heart and wants to have fun and loves Sea Cliff more than anyone.”

The village’s real mayor is up for unopposed reelection on Tuesday. Ehrlich said he’s running as a write-in candidate.