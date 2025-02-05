Nassau County Democrats sue Blakeman over program to deputize armed civilians

Democrats in the Nassau County Legislature filed a lawsuit against County Executive Bruce Blakeman over his "provisional special deputies program," a force of armed civilians he would activate in an emergency.

Leg. Debra Mule (D-Freeport) and Leg. Scott Davis (D-Rockville Centre) alleges Blakeman violated state law by using public funds to create and maintain the program and violated Freedom of Information laws when lawmakers sought planning documents for the program.

Mule and Davis call it a "taxpayer-funded militia" with police powers.

"[The county] is not allowed to hand badges to private citizens, pronounce them as members of law enforcement when they are not, and authorize them to wield force and make arrests on behalf of the government," according to the complaint filed in state Supreme Court.

Blakeman has said the deputies are not in a "militia." He called the lawsuit "frivolous" and the pair of lawmakers a "disgrace" for "...defaming the volunteers, many of whom are retired military and law enforcement, who have agreed to pitch in in the event of an emergency."

The Democrats said the Nassau County Police Department can handle emergencies and, if necessary, get help from neighboring police forces, Suffolk County, the NYPD, or the state.